Pell City approves bidding out new garbage contract for the first time in 14 years

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved putting its garbage service contract up for bid for the first time since 2008.
After an executive session, the council returned into regular session and added garbage collection to the agenda. The council ultimately approved authorizing City Manager Brian Muenger to prepare a bid package to look at both commercial and residential waste pick up. City Attorney John Rea certified that the executive session was for matters that could lead to potential litigation, as the matter involved contracts.
After the council came back into session, Muenger explained the need to take new bids for the contract came from the fact that the city could not renew its current contract with Waste Management. He said, under state law, city garbage contracts can usually be renewed each year without limit, but there are some conditions to that.
“The state has provided municipalities with a provider in perpetuity provided that there is no modification in the service and provided that any adjustments in cost are covered in the original contracts,” he said. “At this time, we do not have a proposal for the council that allows me to let you know that this is staying the same and we need to renew it under the same terms.”
Muenger said that because of market pressures such as inflation it is becoming hard for garbage companies to keep rates stable. He pointed specifically to Jefferson County recently needing to approve a new amendment to their garbage contract only a little over a year after it first approved it.
“This is not anything specific to Pell City,” Muenger said.
City Council President Jud Alverson also alluded to the issues during the meeting.
“I think in light of where we are, how expensive things are, inflation and all the things everybody’s aware of when they turn on the news, it's best that we put something like this out to bid,” he said.
Muenger stressed that the city has had a good partnership with Waste Management for several years and the company has expressed desire to continue that partnership.
“I would be much more happy to report to the council that there is no increase for a 15th straight year,” he said, “but we had a good run.”
The manager said that the city has already had several companies, including Waste Management, express interest in submitting a bid for the contract. Muenger said the city would actually be bidding for two contracts, one for commercial pick up and one for residential, though previously those had been handled by the same company.
He also said that while garbage rates for residents could likely change during the process, though he could not yet say how much they will change. The manager said the city's current contract runs out at the end of July.
In other matters, the council:
— Held a public hearing to discuss an application to the Community Development Block grant Program to replace a water main on Golf Course Road and Stemley Bridge Road. no residents spoke during the public hearing. If awarded the grant would give the city up to $500,000 to help with the project which would replace a key backbone of the city’s water system. The entire project would cost $1,411,350. Muenger said the remaining &911,350 would be paid for with utility department capital funds;
— Approved a job description change for the animal control supervisor position;
— Approved a resolution marking two Gravely Pro commercial mowers, three Scag Cheetah commercial mowers, two Scag Tiger commercial mowers, one Dodge Ram 3500 van and a Ford F-150 XLT truck as no longer needed for municipal purposes and authorizing they be sold as surplus.