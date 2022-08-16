Pell City approves bid for elementary school storm shelters

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a bid for storm shelters for Eden Elementary School and Coosa Valley Elementary School.
During its regular meeting Monday, the board approved a bid from Goodgame and Company to build both storm shelter additions for an amount not to exceed $5,525,855.58.
Superintendent James Martin said the shelters will serve as tornado shelters meant to hold the entire population of the school while also serving as additional classroom space.
“Coosa Valley is needing additional space,” he said, “and also with additional growth we are going to have these additional classroom spaces in order to serve our students. Plus at the same time we need storm shelters in those two areas because there's none down there on either side and that's essentially for the safety and welfare of our students and employees.”
Martin said the system is required to build the shelters to fit the maximum population of the school they service. He said despite plans being for each to only host a few classrooms, and in one case a bathroom, the additions will be made to serve their schools.
“These are going to be larger than existing classrooms,” Martin said. “The one at Eden is actually going to be for our music and art teachers.”
Martin said storm shelters are being paid for with money from last November's tax referendum. The projects are specifically part of the first phase of projects from the system's referendum plan, which also includes adding music and art teachers at every elementary school and upgrades to the baseball and softball fields at the high school.
“It's part of the kids count referendum,” the superintendent said. “And it's part of us keeping our promises to the public.”
Eden Principal Latoya Orr Threatt said the shelters are just part of the school system and the community making school safety a priority.
“Right now a lot of people, when you are talking about safety, people are thinking of intruder drills and that sort of thing,” she said, “but having a storm shelter is giving us an added measure of keeping our children safe in the event of inclement weather. Not only that, it’ll be a safe place for a community as well.”
Threatt said Eden is in a unique situation as one of the few schools in the system that sits in a residential neighborhood and she finds solace in the idea that the school could possibly serve as a safe place for members of the community during bad storms.
“We don’t have anything else like that in our community,” she said.
Threatt said the shelter will help with dealing with situations like Eden did last year. She said a severe weather event touched down near the school during early dismissal and the staff was forced to get both students and their parents to come into the school for safety.
“We had parents and they had children and I begged them to come into the building,” Threatt said.”I’m really excited to know we will have a much better building for them to be in.”
Threatt said it's also been a priority for her teachers and she's happy to see it come to fruition.
— Heard from Debbie Sanford and Herbie Boring from IC Bus about government funding for electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program;
— Approved hiring Laura Ashton Gibson (10 month agriscience teacher at Pell City High School), Chris Sanford (bus driver) Adam Green (substitute bus driver);
— Approved hiring Christy Defoor, Lauren Gray, Barbara Mathis, Boonie Smith, and Meredith Wesner as substitute teachers/child nutrition program workers;
— Approved contracts with Penny Arnold (art teacher at Duran Junior High School), Caley Hall (title 1 interventionist), Heather Slaughter (for special education services), Jacqueline Gaines (whole kids coach for PCHS), Valerie Burrage (to provide visual impairment services), Patricia Thatcher (whole child coach for Williams Intermediate School and Duran Jr. High), Deborah Denise Reynolds (instructional services for gifted students) and Rachel Dickerson (archery instructor for PCHS);
— Approved leave of absence for Amanda Slaughter (elementary school teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School) and Christy Ginn (special education teacher at PCHS);
— Approved resignations of Katelyn Harkness (science teacher at Duran), Kaci Paris (special education teacher at Duran), Susan Gaines (bus driver);
— Approved the 2022-2023 Pell City School System Supplements;
— Approved the salary schedule for the special education behavioral counselor;
— Approved for the PCHS Band of Gold to travel to Williamsburg, VA in April to attend the WorldStrides Music Festival;
— Approved the 2022-2023 capital plan;
— Approved a bid submitted by Cline & Co for extensive painting at Iola Roberts Elementary School for a total of $16,500’
— Approved a CEPA management rental rate adjustment for fiscal year 2023; and
— Approved accounts payable for the month of July 2022 in the amount of $1,508,876.75