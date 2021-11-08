Pell City approves agreement to replace all the city's streetlights

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved an agreement with Alabama Power to replace all of the city’s streetlights.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved two agreements with Alabama Power to replace all of the city’s street lights and all of the outdoor lights at city facilities with LED lights.
City Manager Brian Muenger said all city street lights attached to Alabama Power poles are owned by the power company and the city pays an unmetered rate for their service and maintenance. He said currently the city’s street lighting needs are met by several different types of lights at various wattages.
The agreements with Alabama Power will see all of these various fixtures replaced with LED ones, which will standardize the lights used in various areas and modernize them.
“Not only does it replace all the fixtures in town, it makes all of them the same color,” Street Superintendent Greg Gossett said during the meeting. “You don’t have an orange light here or a blue light there or a soft light over here, or anything.”
Gossett said the upgrades will also increase the responsiveness of repair calls as Alabama Power will have an easier time finding replacement components because LED has become the standard.
Alabama Power Municipal Account Manager Robert Richardson said the lights will also all be street lights instead of the open bottom lights that are used in some areas of the city. He said they will also be more efficient and generally last longer than the current lights.
Richardson said the city has 892 fixtures that would need replacing. He said Alabama Power will need a permit from terh Alabama Department of Transportation to replace lights on state highways, but the company is prepared to handle that process which could take anywhere from a month to six months.
Richardson said in general it takes 10 to 12 weeks to get materials after which the work will begin.
Muenger said the agreement will give the city significant savings for their monthly lighting expenses. He said the street and facilities agreements are projected to save the city $536.75 a month or $6,225 annually. He said it will also see the city reduce any downtime for streetlights because LED lights are both longer lasting and easier to get replacements for.
“It's all about limiting down time and consistency of lighting,” Muenger said “it's going to be, I think, a good thing.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution setting a public hearing to assess abatement costs against a property on Tyler Street for Nov. 22;
—Approved a resolution setting as public hearing for 12 new grass and weed nuisances cases for Dec. 13;
—Approved resolution authorizing a final plat approval for property located on Vaughan Lane. Muenger said the resolution splits the land into two parcels for commercial use. He said it was presented at a recent planning commission meeting that one parcel will be occupied by a Planet Smoothie while the other will be occupied by a Planet Fitness;
—Approved an ordinance changing the planning committee meetings to the third Thursday or every month instead of the fourth;
—Approved a resolution agreeing to fund the Heart of Pell City $1,710 for the Annual Pell City Christmas Tree Lighting; and
—Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Highway 77 Fish Market, LLC.