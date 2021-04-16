Pell City approves agreement for 2021 Lakefest

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a user for the Logan Martin Charity Foundations annual Lakefest event.
During the council’s regular meeting Monday, the council approved the agreement along with agreements for the Chamber of Commerce Hometown Block Party and the Triple H Bucking Bulls Rodeo.
Organizer Justin Hogeland said that he and the foundation’s board are excited to have the 10th annual Lakefest on May 21-23, especially after having to cancel last year's event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the event was postponed to June, before being canceled altogether because of what board member Eric Housh said at the time was a lack of guidance for outdoor events.
Hogeland said he hopes for Lakefest to come back this year in a big way.
“We’re really excited,” he said. “I think it's probably going to be one of our bigger years.”
Hogeland said that Lakefest offers a free boat boat show with live entertainment, lake lifestyle vendors, ATV and Kayaks for sale, food vendors and much more. He said festivities will also include a fireworks show May 21 to honor veterans and a drawing for a free ATV.
Hogeland said Lakefest is about bringing the focus on Pell City and one of the best things it has to offer, Lake Logan Martin, which he calls one of the most underestimated bodys of water in the state.
Another big goal of the event is to give back to the community in more ways than just promotion. One way the foundation, which operates at a 501c3 non profit, does this is by using proceeds from Lakefest to support local causes like Chapel in the Pines and by paying for improvements to Pell City’s Lakeside Park, which hosts the event. So far Hogeland said the foundation has donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars locally throughout all the years Lakefest has taken place.
Last year, the foundation paid for upgrades to the park’s T-pier, so that boats can dock there, and the Jerry Wood Pavilion. Hogeland said the foundation wants to continue to help with a project at the park but have yet to make a final decision on what that will be.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved an amendment to the organizational chart for the Planning and Zoning Department;
—Approved job descriptions for building official, building inspector, and planning and zoning administrator/gis specialist;
—Held a public hearing for for the rezoning for property on 1st Avenue North from Business 1 to Residential 3, no one spoke at the hearing and the ordinance for the rezoning was approved;
—Held a public hearing for for the rezoning for property on 42nd Street South from Residential 4 to Business 2, no one spoke at the hearing and the ordinance for the rezoning was approved;
—Approved a lease agreement with Komatsu for an excavator for the Street Department for $3,480.53 a month;
—Approved the purchase of an Envirosight camera for the Utilities Department for $208,680 from Sansom Equipment. $199,740.44 of the amount will be paid with an insurance pay out from former camera equipment that was damaged $8,938.56 will be from the utilities budget;
—Approved a bid for Alum fro the Utilities Department from Harcros Chemicals, Inc. for eight cents a pound;
—Approved a resolution marking a John Deere Tractor and bush hog, a Hofmann tire changer monty and a John Bean Tire Balance from the Street Department as surplus;
—Approved an ordinance amending ordinance 2020-5252. The ordinance was amended to place a cap on a portion of the city’s sales tax allocation to the school system;
—Approved a $2,000 water leak credit for a property on Skyline Drive; and
—Rejected a leak credit request from a property on 23rd Street North, because it did not meet policy requirements.