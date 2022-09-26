Pell City approves 2023 budget, ends 2022 with 1.5 million surplus

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a new budget which could see the city with a significant surplus.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a budget that could see the city end the next fiscal year with a significant surplus, though City Manager Brian Muenger said the number is far from final. The current budget projects total revenues for fiscal year 2023 at $32,599,467 with total expenditures of $27,458,224 which would give the city a surplus of $5,141,243.
“That's the projection for next year,” Muenger said, “but that is before capital transfers.”
Each year, the city transfers a certain amount of money from its general fund to a capital improvement fund, which funds large scale projects. Muenger said the city is required to transfer 3 percent of revenue each year, but also does additional transfers at the end of each year. That amount changes every year, during the council’s Monday meeting they approved an additional transfer of $2.5 million to the capital fund, but in fiscal year 2021 the council transferred a little over $4.9 million. Even with that $2.5 million transfer the city will still end fiscal year 2022 with a surplus of $1.53 million.
Muenger said without having that final CIP number, any possible surplus lacks content. He said in his memo to the council that the number also does not include a cost of living adjustment for employees because the city is still in the process of studying its pay scale. Muenger said once that study is done and the revised pay plan is proposed, there will be changes in the budget.
“The implementation of the revised pay plan is expected to have a material impact on employee wages,” he said, “which will require the approval of the council, as well as the adoption of a budget amendment.”
Along with the transfers to the capital fund, in approving the budget, the council also approved absorbing the increase in cost for health insurance for full time employees the coming year, which totals $120,840.
The council also approved allocating $400,00 from the capital improvement fund to reimburse the utility fund for procurement of materials for the bunt drive water main extension, totalling $110,582.47, and for the public share of improvements on US-231, Dr. John Haynes Drive and Jeanne Pruett Drive, totalling an amount not to exceed $281,324.
Muenger said ultimately, the city has been able to grow its tax base over the last several years, but noted that some of the increase in both revenues and expenses seen in the new budget are from inflationary pressures.
“We are seeing commensurate increases with the citizens on many things,” he said, “so I expect to see that revenues will be up.”
Muenger said the city has also been cracking down on unlicensed business, which helps some with revenue.
Overall the city manager said he feels the budget lacks any big surprises, and said that while budget time is hectic each year this year's process went very well.
Council President Jud Alverson said he feels very good about the budget.
“The margin, or the surplus, was very strong,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed a robust economy. We’ve been wise with the taxpayers' money. So, yeah, it feels good to have it behind us and we just look forward to starting another fiscal year.”
In other matter, the council:
— Approved resolutions assessing the abatement costs for properties on Tyler Street, Seventh Avenue South, Third Street North, Mulberry Street, First Avenue South and two properties on Wolf Creek Road South;
— Approved marking a 2005 Ford F-150, a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2012 Ford Taurus, a 208 Ford Crown Victoria, a Hawk 25 boat, and 12 used tires as surplus;
— Approved the purchase and installation of a camera system for Lakeside Park and the Sports Complex in an amount not to exceed $90,000;
— Approved an agreement with St. Clair County for a funding contribution of $15,000 to the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit along with providing the unit with an officer from the Pell City Police Department;
— Approved an agreement with Alabama Power for the placement of seven public safety cameras at a monthly cost of $2,920.85;
— Approved a resolution writing off the bad utility debt for fiscal year 2021/2022; and
— Approved resolutions approving the appropriation of $20,000 for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, $2,000 for Kids On Transport, $5,000 for JBS Mental Health, $75,000 for the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, $3,000 for the St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District, $1,000 for the United Way, $17,000 for the boys and Girls Club, $4,000 for the St. Clair Children's Policy Center, $4,000 for the St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center, $7,200 for the Christian Love Pantry, $2,500 for the Red Cross, $2,000 for the YWCA, $10,000 for the DARE Program, $15,000 for the St. Clair County Airport Authority, $1,500 for the Council of the Arts, $2,500 for Lakeside Hospice and $7,500 for the ARC of St. Clair County.