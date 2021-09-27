Pell City approves 2022 budget with cost of living raise, $600,000 surplus

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a fiscal year 2022 budget that will feature an anticipated surplus of more than $600,000.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a budget that projects for the city to end next year with a surplus of $667,474. During the same meeting, the council also approved a revision to the fiscal year 2021 budget to show a $548,899 surplus.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the city will have the surplus while also providing a 3 percent cost of living raise in addition to normal raises for the second year in a row. At the same time he said the city will also be covering a 5.9 percent increase in healthcare premiums for employees. He told the council this comes up to a $30 increase in cost for single coverage and $45 increase in cost for family coverage per employee, which the city is absorbing in next year's budget.
“That is baked into the budget, so our employees will not see any additional cost passed on to them,” Muenger said. “We really wanted to make sure, in the budget, that we took care of the people who have taken care of us for the last couple of years.”
The manager said that the raise affects the entire pay scale and does not replace any merit or step raises that an employee would otherwise receive. He said the raise is meant to help deal with cost of living increases that have taken place over the last year.
Muenger said these inclusions are made possible by a robust local economy over the last year despite the pandemic. He said while revenues connected lodging and gas were down last year sales tax has remained strong and revenue streams have improved..
“When things first started, it was groceries that would really start showing the most enhancement but as things have opened back up, really, we’ve seen our restaurants, lodging almost everything has been up this year,” Muenger said. “Revenue has been remarkably resilient.”
The city manager also reported to the council the Pell City Utilities Department budget for 2021 now shows a $368.835 surplus thanks partially to a $100,000 rebate from the Coosa Valley Water Supply District. He said next year's budget will include a $300,000 expense for the QuikTrip infrastructure project which had not previously been included, but is still projected to the year with a $20,435 surplus.
Muenger said the budget approved Monday also includes $56,935.14 in the police budget for a contract with Axon Enterprises for upgraded body cameras and tasers. The city will receive a $2,640 credit for trading in some of its existing tasers.
City Council President Jud Alverson said he is very pleased with the city’s financial position.
“The city had a great year last year,” he said, referring to the current and projected surplus.
Alverson said he is now looking forward to the council’s discussion on capital improvements, where they will decide how to spend those extra funds. Muenger said the city, by ordinance, makes a 3 percent transfer from the general fund to the capital fund each year, and has been making a 5 percent transfer for the last couple years at the direction of the council. Alverson said this money is important as it allows the city to invest in big projects like new fire trucks, improvements to parks or fixing the fence at the city shop.
“There will always be things that come up,” the council president said. “We will be able to reinvest that money.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved an amendment to a user agreement with Casey Cambron for the Lakeside Live Event to allow for an area where alcohol can be served;
—Held a public hearing on the abatement costs for property on Hazelwood Drive, 1st Avenue South and Deerwood Circle, no one spoke and the costs were approved;
—Set a public hearing for Oct. 11 to access abatement costs for properties on 23rd Street North, Stemley Bridge Road and 7th Avenue North;
—Tabled an annexation request for property on Robert Mill Pond Road;
—Approved an agreement with Axon Enterprises for upgraded body cameras and tasers for the police department for $56,935.14 payable for five years. The city will receive a $2,640 credit for trading in some of its existing tasers; and
—Approved moving the council’s Dec. 27 meeting to Dec. 28.