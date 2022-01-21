Pell City announces system teachers of the year

PELL CITY — Pell City Schools have announced their Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year, Lisa Rhinehart and Maegan Jolly.
The two were selected from a pool of teachers of the year for each of the system’s schools.
Jolly was named Teacher of Year for Coosa Valley Elementary School, while Rhinehart represents Duran North Junior High School.
The Teachers of the Year for Pell City’s other schools are Melba Tatum of Eden Elementary, Sherry Zollinger of Iola Roberts Elementary School, Lisa Funderburg of Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School, Joy Lee of Williams Intermediate School, Morgan Moore of Duran South Junior High School and Amanda Elliot of Pell City High School.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said each school selects its own Teacher of the Year every year. Those selected are then asked to fill out an application for the system wide elementary or secondary award. He said the application itself is the same as the Alabama Teacher of the Year application. Martin said a committee then picks the winner in each category.
Martin said Rhinhart is a science teacher, who is always looking for new STEM projects.
“She really wants to provide opportunities for our students to have hands-on instruction,” he said.
Martin said Jolly, who teaches first grade, is a dedicated teacher in a critical time in a student’s education.
“She really goes beyond the norm,” he said. “It's a crucial year, and she's done a great job.”
Martin said Jolly helps to meet such young students' needs every day and many of those needs have only been multiplied by the pandemic. He said despite the more unique challenges this year she and Rhinehart have been giving quality instruction.
“I feel good teaching is good teaching, and it will be regardless of challenges,” he said. “Both of these ladies, their ultimate goal is to help students.”
Martin said now that they have been selected Jolly and Rhinehart will be in the running for District 6 and Alabama Teacher of the Year.
He said the system has a good track record of Teacher of the Year candidates having both the 2020 Alabama Teacher of the Year Dr. Andy Jackson and 2021 District 6 Teacher of the Year Megan Kreitlein.
Yet Martin said it's important to remember that these Teachers of the Year are just some of the teachers at Pell City, who he feels are some of the best in the state.
“Our teachers of the year are representative of our teachers who are doing the same type of work every day,” he said.