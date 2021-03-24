Pell City announces early closing Thursday due to severe weather forecast

PELL CITY — Ahead of severe weather forecast for the area, Pell City Schools have announced they will be closing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the decision was made through communication with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. He said the EMA's current models show the super cells of the storms are likely to hit Pell City at about 4 p.m. Martin said that with this in mind he wanted to close early so students and staff can be home by that time.
“We want to be able to get everybody home and get our buses back safely,” he said.
St. Clair County Schools are on spring break this week.