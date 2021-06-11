Pell City announces annual cops and kids day

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department will hold its yearly Cops and Kids Day Monday, June 14 and 21.
Chief Paul Irwin said the event would take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. both days. He said the event would feature food, popsicles, and safety instruction for children from three to 16 years old. The event would be at the Pell City Splash Pad at Lakeside Park.
“We have done it every year since I’ve been here,” Irwin said, adding that 2020 was the only exception as the event was canceled over pandemic concerns.
Irwin said he and his officers use the event to build a relationship with children and young adults in the community while also teaching them about safety.
“It’s a great event,” the chief said. “We just build a relationship with the kids in the community.”
Irwin said topics would include water safety, bike safety, bullying and even gun safety. He said it’s important for children to know the importance of wearing a floatation device while near the river and wearing a bicycle helmet. Irwin said officers would also instruct children on what to do if they find a gun or see someone with a gun.
Irwin said ultimately, the event is to share information while also letting children in Pell City know that their police department cares about them and is there to help.