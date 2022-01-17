Pell City announced extension of virtual school, will return Thursday

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System has announced that it will continue virtual school until Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Monday that the system will continue virtual instruction Tuesday and Wednesday. The system began virtual instruction last Thursday because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. The system had originally planned to return to in person classes Tuesday.
“We were looking forward to coming back and getting back to business tomorrow,” Martin said, “but unfortunately we are just not there right now."
He said the system is still seeing those same staffing issues and are extending virtual learning to help address them. Martin said the system still has staff that have either tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19. He said specifically the system is dealing with many staff members that are in quarantine because of an exposure. Martin said several teachers are also having to make childcare arraignments at the moment because of COVID-19 issues in local daycares.
“We are kind of hitting several things at one time,” he said.
Martin said while COVID-19 has caused staffing issues, many students are also dealing with the annual flu season.
The superintendent said that the system will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation among both employees and students and make adjustments as needed. He said that does include the possibility of extending virtual school again.
“We are going to continue to assess our situation,” Martin said, but stressed that the system's current focus is to make returning to campus Thursday possible.