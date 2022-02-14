Pell City and Leeds team up for this years Polar Plunge

The Pell City Police Department hosted its annual Polar Plunge this weekend with a little help from the Leeds Police Department.
Interim Pell City Police Chief Joshua Herren said this year's event saw a good turnout and had the added bonus of not being as cold as last year.
“It went really well,” he said. “It was a lot warmer outside this year.”
Herren said the 40 degree water at Lakeside Park was a good change of pace from the nearly 20 degrees from last year.
Herron said the department partnered with Leeds this year as a collaboration with former Pell City chief and current Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin, who Herren said was involved in the early planning of the event.
Irwin said the planning for the event began while he was still with Pell City so he continued to help out and got his new department to take part.
“I was excited that the officers here wanted to,” he said. “It's a great thing to get together for.”
Irwin said Amanda Clay with Pell City Police Department was also key in the planning.
The event itself raises money for the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics through sponsorships and t-shirt sales. Irwin said that the touch run was mostly supported by businesses in Pell City like every year, though he was able to get one sponsor from Leeds.
Herren said he was not yet sure how much money the plunge had raised this year Monday morning, but that it had performed very well. Irwin said he through this year's plunge raised the most money the event ever has.
Herren said he was happy to partner with Leeds on this year's event and wants to see the event get more partners in the future. He said that he has already discussed the possibility of the Pell City Fire Department joining in on the event with Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski and plans to talk to Sheriff Billy Murray about getting the Sheriff’s Office involved.
Herren said what he would really like to see is the event turn into an event done in partnership with first responders from across the county. He said this would help increase turnout and get more people involved.
Herren said he would like to make it into somewhat of a competition with each agency raising money over November, December, and January and the agency who raises the most getting an award.
Irwin said he would also like for the event to become more county focused as he would like for Leeds to continue taking part.