Pell City ag program receives donations for new livestock trailer

The Pell City High School FFA and Agriscience Programs have received donations to get a unique bit of equipment for students … a livestock trailer.
PCHS Agriscience Teacher Ben Castleberry said the high school's ag program recently received a total of $25,000 in donations from the St. Clair County Farmers Federation, the Pell City FFA Alumni Chapter and the St. Clair County Commission to pay for a trailer for the school's livestock program.
Castleberry said he and the farmer federation first started talking about the donation during the spring.
“Back in April, I went to the St. Clair County Farmers Federation to talk to them about our livestock program,” he said.
The program allows students to care for an animal and show it in a competition as a part of their studies. Castleberry said the farmers federation was interested in the program and asked what his needs were. He told them beyond needing more space, something the school system has said they want to improve, the biggest issue his students had was transportation.
Castleberry said several of his students that participate in the program do not live on a farm and may not have access to a trailer to use to get their animal to a competition or even just to the vet. Until now, he said those students would need to get help transporting an animal from Castleberry or another student that had the proper equipment.
With the donations, Castleberry said he was able to buy a 24-foot Berrett aluminum trailer.
“My goal was to get the biggest and nicest trailer for our students,” he said, adding that he was able to get one from a trusted company known for good quality products.
Castleberry the level of support the ag program and FFA have gotten in filling this need means a lot to him and his students.
“I can’t put it into words how much it means for my students just to have it,” he said. “To have the support we have in our community is just so special.”
Castleberry said the trailer is a great enhancement to the livestock program, which has been a part of Pell City’s ag program since he was a student. He said one reason he is working to expand the program for students is the value he got out of taking part in it.
“It did so much for me that I want our students to have that same experience,” he said.