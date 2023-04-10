Pedestrian ramps get attention on Pell City highways

Drivers noticing the orange and white barrels along U.S. 78 and U.S. 231 through Pell City should use caution, look for warning signs and be ready to move over in traffic.
Two of the city’s most traveled roadways are getting spruced up courtesy of the Alabama Department of Transportation, and it isn’t costing the city a cent.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the contract with the state to make improvements to sidewalks and ramps came about last year, and is now getting under way.
The city has previously done the work.
Four targeted work areas are along U.S. 78 and nine are located along U.S. 231.
Some pedestrian ramps, used to allow a smooth step down to street level from sidewalks, might be replaced while others might only require improvements.
Muenger said the improvements are part of the state’s safety program.
The treatments will be done on both sides of the streets. The program outline provided by ALDOT gives the project workers permission to close and or barricade streets affecting work areas as long as necessary to complete the work as it moves along.
The program will not replace or rework actual sidewalks, Muenger said.