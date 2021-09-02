Pedestrian killed in Odenville accident

ODENVILLE — A single vehicle crash Wednesday led to the death of a Michigan man in Odenville.
In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a vehicle accident at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday claimed the life of a pedestrian. The release said Jordan Dejonge, 38, of Grand Rapids, Mich., was walking along the fog line of the roadway when he was struck by a 2002 Ford F350 driven by Justin Vanwagner, 28, of Odenville.
The crash occurred on Alabama 174 near the 6-mile marker, within the city limits of Odenville. The release said Dejonge succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
It said nothing further is available at this time as troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.