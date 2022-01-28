Parties announce qualifiers for St. Clair County as qualifying ends

PELL CITY — With qualifying for local elections ending Friday, St. Clair County Democrats and Republicans have announced who has qualified to run for office.
Herv Kuntz with St. Clair County Democratic Party said that no one has qualified for local races in the county, though there were several qualifiers to represent the county on the State Democratic Executive Committee.
The St. Clair County Republican Party said several people have qualified to run for office though most run unopposed.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, incumbent County Commission Chairman Paul Manning had qualified to run for reelection. He will face former Chairman Stan Bateman and County Commissioner Tommy Bowers in the primary. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt also made a last minute qualifier between 4:30 p.m. and the 5 p.m deadline. Incumbent Jeff Brown was the only person who qualified to run for County Commission District 1.
Incumbent County Coroner Dennis Russell will run unopposed as will Sheriff Billy Murray.
Justin Burns will also run unopposed for St. Clair Superintendent as incumbent Mike Howard has said he will not seek reelection.
Dwayne "Bogie'' Lovell remains the sole qualifier for School Board Place 3, which represents Ragland, the same for incumbent Bill Morris for place 4, which is an at-large seat.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon and Circuit Court Judge Bill Weathington Jr. are also the sole qualifiers for their respective races.
As for Senate seats, Pell City Attorney Lance Bell will face Micheal J Wright in the race for District 11 to replace retiring Senator Jim Mclendon. District 17 Incumbent Shay Shelnutt will face Mike Dunn in the primary.
In races for the Alabama House, District 30 Representative Craig Lipsocomb, District 36 Representative Randy Wood, and District 50 Representative Jim Hill do not have any primary challengers. District 45 incumbent Dickie Drake will face Susan Dubose in that race's primary.