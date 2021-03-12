Parole board denied bid for freedom for two local inmates, including one whose identity was stolen

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard one appeal each from Talladega and St. Clair counties, according to a series of news releases. Neither inmate with local connections was paroled.
Jerry Louis White, 70, was convicted of attempted murder in Talladega County in 1986, and is serving a life sentence. According to court documents, White was convicted by a jury of shooting Steve Waters in a car in the parking lot of the Amvets Club in January 1986. At the time, Waters was an Anniston Police officer who was working undercover in Talladega County at the time. Waters, who was wearing a recording device, and another undercover officer, gave White $300 to buy a large quantity of marijuana; the three then went to the Amvets Club to pick up the product. A dispute occurred once they arrived, and White shot Waters.
Waters was seriously injured, but survived.
White has been in prison since he was convicted in March 1986, but in 2019, Jerry Charles Garrett, 43, was arrested by Talladega Police for stealing White’s identity.
Garrett used White’s personal information to obtain false documents, then using those documents to get loans totaling more than $3,000 from various businesses. He also opened a checking account in White’s name and redirected White’s Veteran’s Administration benefits and Social Security Disability payments into the fake account.
Garrett pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of identity fraud and is set to be sentenced in April.
The St. Clair County inmate is Ashley Marie Weathers, 27, who is serving a 31 month sentence for theft of property in the second degree after pleading guilty in November.