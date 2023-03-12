Parents sue school officials over child struck with pillows at team event

A civil suit filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court Thursday morning alleging a Pell City High School student was injured and bullied during a school-sanctioned baseball team sleepover could bring about changes in such functions in the future.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Friday that the issue has remained under discussion with the board since the event was held. At the center of discussion is the question of whether these functions will continue within the school system, Martin said.
Martin said to his knowledge, the sleepover events have been limited to certain sports activities within the system.
“We are reviewing this practice,” Martin said. “These have been held for years.”
Martin said he was notified of the suit midday Thursday when a civil summons was received.
The lawsuit claims damages to freshman student Jaiden Johnson took place during the Jan. 16 event, and included hazing and activities that resulted in a concussion for the student.
The suit, filed by the student’s parents, Billy and Cayce Johnson, claims that the student was hazed by other students “using various methods, including assault and battery.”
The suit describes the event as a “Midnight Madness” function in which the lights were out inside the facility when Jaiden was lying on a concrete floor and “teammates struck him in the head several time with pillows.”
It also states that Jaiden suffered from “a bloody nose, became dizzy, had a headache … and was given some medication without notifying or asking Cayce and Billy if Jaiden could take the medication.”
The suit names PCHS head baseball coach David Collins and assistant baseball coach John Gluschick as the individuals who gave the student “the medication.”
The suit names 10 individuals and/or groups as defendants in the suit, including Martin, PCHS Principal Holly Harmon Costello, Collins, Gluschick, PCHS athletics director Steve Mask, school resource officers Jonathan Jenkins and Thomas Gray, The City of Pell City and five “Fictitious Defendants” who had involvement in the situation and events.
Among other demands, the suit requests that Collins and Gluschick be terminated from their positions, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and all costs from filing the suit including attorneys’ fees, “all special, incidental and consequential damages,” along with “such other relief as the court of jury deems just and proper under the circumstances.”