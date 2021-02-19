Pardons and parole board takes up five cases of local inmates, but nobody gets out

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles took up cases involving five inmates from Talladega and St. Clair counties this week, denying one and continuing one. The other three cases, which were all set for hearings Tuesday, appear to have been continued as well, although this was not immediately clear Friday.
Braxton Marbury, 30, is serving a 30-year sentence for escape in the third degree and murder out of Talladega County, according to the state Department of Corrections. His request for parole was denied Wednesday.
According to court records, Marbury and Gavin Fowler were charged with murder and felony murder during the course of a robbery in June 1998. The victim, Donald Triplett, was shot to death in Childersburg.
Fowler is also serving a 30-year prison sentence, and was last denied parole in 2019.
Neal Adair, 55, is serving a 20-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance, burglary in the third degree and robbery in the first degree from Talladega County in 2009. His case was continued.
Lazarus Rogers, 24, is serving a 20-year sentence for a robbery charge in Talladega in 2018. His cases has been moved to next month, according to DoC records.
Jeffrey Lynn Fair, 56, is serving 20 years for theft, breaking into a vehicle, burglary and assault in Talladega, Etowah, St. Clair and Marshall counties. No action was taken on his case this month, although it was not immediately clear why.
Perry R. Tolliver, 58, is in prison for 40 years for sexual abuse in the first degree and rape in the first degree in Bullock and St. Clair counties. His case had previously been continued from January. No action appears to have been taken this month, either.