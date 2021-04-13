Pair of citizens ask county commission about redistricting effort

Karen Barwick of St. Clair County and Martha Jordan of Talladega addressed the Talladega County Commission on Monday night regarding the redistricting coming in the wake of the 2020 census later this year.
Talladega County, in particular, has been poorly served by the most recent redistricting effort, and Jordan and Barwick asked the commissioners to talk with the legislators and ask municipal leaders to get involved in the effort as well.
The commissioners were sympathetic and agreed with all of the arguments presented, but were not optimistic about the outcome.
“First, they’re going to make sure that there are enough minority districts, then they’re going to take care of incumbent republicans," Commissioner Jackie Swinford said. "Then they deal with everything else, but that doesn’t leave much."
Swinford said the entire state was redistricted in 1982 in such a way that each senate district contained three house districts.
“That was when we had people like John Teague, Dell Hill and Jim Preuitt as our senator," he said. "Then things started to fall apart around 1990.”
Up until the 2010 redistricting, Talladega County was represented by one senator, who lived somewhere in Talladega County. After that, the county was carved into four, then three senate districts set up in such a way that none of the senators are likely to reside in Talladega County and can be easily reelected with no support in Talladega County.
During the same period, the county’s population dipped from 82,000 to 79,000, while representation in the state legislature went from one senator and three representatives to three or four senators and four representatives.
Talladega County’s current senate delegation is Jim McClendon of Springville, Dell Marsh of Anniston and Dan Roberts of Birmingham. At one time, part of the county was also represented by Shay Shellnut of Trussville.
District 11, which is currently represented by McClendon, once encompassed all of Talladega County. The district now goes from Springville in the north, down to Trusville and Moody, then east to Pell City before turning south just east of Lincoln, taking in part of the city of Talladega, heading south and then turning west to take in Fayetteville, Columbiana, Calera, Alabaster and Pelham.
McClendon is a member of the redistricting committee. Representatives Barbara Boyd and Randy Wood, who also represent parts of Talladega County, serve on the committee as well.
As an example, Barwick cited a press clipping showing Roberts presenting a check for $53,000 to upgrade the lights at Mountain Brook Elementary School, but said that no such donations had ever been made by the senator in Talladega. Jordan said she doubted he could name the elementary schools in Talladega County if pressed.
The commissioners said they fully understood the frustrations of having to deal with eight legislators instead of three or four, especially on infrastructure projects that are supposed to be funded with a two cent sales and use tax.
When the law governing the sales and use tax was created, it required the blessing of Talladega County’s senator. Who has say over that money currently has been at the center of a great deal of litigation over the last couple of years. There is currently a stopgap measure in place that allows the expenditure of some of these funds, but if for this issue alone, the commission was sympathetic to the request for help.
“But our hands are tied,” Commissioner Tony Haynes said. “I would love to have just one senator, especially if he lived here.”
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham and Commissioner Mally Limbaugh said they would see what they could do, but appeared to keep expectations low. Swinford pointed out that the way districts were drawn currently, there was no reason for any of the incumbent legislators to redraw them, and that none of them needed strong turnout in Talladega County to get reelected as often as they liked.
“If you and all the mayors and councilmen in this county could talk to the committee members, and see if they will give some representation to 79,000 people,” Barwick said.
“You can’t just roll over,” Jordan said. “You were elected to fight for us.”