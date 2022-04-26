Out of American Idol, Pell City's Gressett thanks fans

Pell City native Tristen Gressett clinched a spot in American Idol’s Top 11, but failed to continue on to the Top 10.
In a statement on his Facebook page after the result the 17-year-old singer thanked everyone who had voted for him and supported him in the competition and said he felt blessed to have been in the competition.
“What a beautiful experience,” he said. “Being with this amazing family of singers was such a blessing. I'm so happy to have went out with a bang!”
Gressett battled through with a rendition of Adam Lambert's “Whataya Want from Me” on Sunday but failed to reach the needed number of votes to survive with his version of the “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” by The Rolling Stones on Monday.
The performance was Gressett’s trademark high-energy performance, with host Ryan Secrest saying he had never seen any stomp on the stage so hard.
The Rolling Stones song had been picked for Gresset by Judge Lionel Richie as part of the show’s inaugural Judges' Song Contest.
Richie said Gressett gave him exactly the performance he was looking for with the song choice.
“He gave me Mick Jagger on steroids,” he said.
Judge Katy Perry, who has often commented on Gressett’s seemingly inexhaustible energy, also seemed to enjoy the performance.
“That is electricity in a bottle,” she said. “None of the other contestants are doing even a quarter of that.”
Gressett’s other options were “Paint it Black” also by The Rolling Stones and “I Want It All” by Queen.
“I literally love every single one of these,” Gressett told Secrest when he was given the options.
He ultimately went with “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” recalling that his mother, Missie Gressett used to sing the song to him as a way of telling him he couldn't get something he had asked for as a child. He said he had thought his mom had made it up when he was younger
The contest gave each singer three songs to choose from and they then had to guess who had chosen the song they decided to sing. If the contestant guessed correctly the judge got a point. The judges with the highest point totals, in the end Perry and Luke Bryan, chose who got the final spot in the top 10. The two judges' choices came down to Lady K and Gressett, who both did not make it into the top ten based on votes alone. The pair ultimately chose the Tuskegee native over Gressett.