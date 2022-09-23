One from St. Clair County receives parole

A local woman received parole last week, only a few months into her sentence.
Angel Price, 30, was granted parole Sept 15, according to release from the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Price was sentenced to 36 months for escape first degree and concurrent sentences of 24 months for two counts of obstruction of justice by giving false identity and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
All four charges were out of St. Clair County. She served a total of six months and 28 days.
St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Price was sentenced to St. Clair County Community Corrections in September of 2021 after a violation of her probation for the obstruction and possession charges. He said this program is considered an extension of the ADOC.
“St. Clair County Community Corrections is a wonderful program that we are lucky to have in St. Clair County,” he said. “What it does is serve as an extension of the Alabama Department of Corrections in such that they monitor certain defendants that are sentenced to prison but allowed to live outside of the prison walls under the strict supervision of community corrections personnel.”
Harmon said the program has strict reporting, drug testing and monitoring standards.
He said Price did not completely comply with these standards and was charged with escape in the same way a person would be if they escaped a prison because of the nature of the program.
Harmon said Price’s quick parole is something that can sometimes happen in the legal system.
He said oftentimes there is a narrative that no one gets paroled in the state of Alabama, but the case is a good example of how that narrative does not match up with reality.