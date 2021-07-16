Once upon a time, Sammie's was the place to eat in Pell City

PELL CITY — St. Clair County Airport staple Sammie's Touch-N-Go restaurant is being torn down this week, bringing an end to an era.
St. Clair County District Judge Alan Furr, who serves on the St. Clair County Airport Authority, said the building next to the airport, which housed the restaurant for many years, is being demolished because a tenant could not be found for it.
“That building was constructed on a ground lease, years ago, to operate as a restaurant and then it ceased operating,” the judge said. “The airport authority spent the last, really, three or four years trying to find a tenant for it.”
Furr said the reason for this was prospective tenants were worried they wouldn't get the level of business they wanted. He said the building had also been sitting unattended for several years and was in need of some repairs. The judge said the authority really wanted to be able to use the building for something, especially a new restaurant, but it simply came down to the money involved.
Donnie Todd, a pilot and former instructor at St. Clair County Airport, said the restaurant was the brainchild of Sammie Moore, who also flew planes out of the airport.
Todd said Moore felt the airport really needed a restaurant so he convinced the authority to lease him some land and built one at his own expense.
“It was a wonderful vision by Sammie Moore,” he said, “and for several years it was the place to be.”
Ron Gilmer, who has been flying planes out of the airport for 28 years said the restaurant used to draw pilots from all over north Alabama. He said most Saturdays there could be as many as 20 planes with people who had brought their families to Sammie’s for lunch.
Assistant Airport Manager Wendy Watson said while the restaurant's heyday was before her time, the airport still occasionally gets a call asking if it's open.
“It was something unique about the airport,” she said.
Gilmer and Watson both said good restaurants near airports often give pilots a reason to fly there, which is often joked about as going to get a “hundred dollar hamburger.”
Gilmer said a lot of the popularity also came down to Moore himself. He said the restauranter was a genuine airport personality who built and flew planes himself. Gilmer said Moore liked people and often greeted patrons at the door personally.
Todd said this popularity with pilots also transferred to locals as well. He said Sammie’s was also a popular after church spot for locals on Sundays.
Gilmer said the restaurant was so popular it sometimes filled up completely and it did well enough for Moore to expand it a few times. He also said it was common to see pilots go to Sammie’s to hang out at night.
Sadly, Gilmer said things changed after Moore died in a plane crash in 2002.
Furr said after Moore’s death his daughter and son-in-law took over the restaurant and ran it for several years.
“I think they ran a really successful restaurant but they had other interests and ultimately closed it,” the judge said.
The building was also used for events and once played host to former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley during an event run by the St. Clair County Republican Party in 2016.
Gilmer said many local pilots were sad to hear the news when the restaurant closed.
“It took us a long time to accept it was really going to close,” he said. “We really hated to see it go.”
Watson said the demolition won't be the complete end to Sammie’s, however. She said the airport plans to keep a partially open area of the building standing and convert it to a pavilion. Watson said the idea is to move the airport's fence so the pavilion is inside it and keep it open for airport tenants to use for cookouts and other events.
Gilmer said he was enthusiastic about the pavilion idea even if it's sad that there won't be a restaurant at the airport.
“It will be pretty nice when they are done with it,” he said.