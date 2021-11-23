Odenville woman stopped driving car with one pound of meth, gets $1 million bond

An Odenville woman is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested for drug trafficking by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Wanda M. Pickens, 38, was pulled over Monday as part of a routine traffic stop. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the K9 Yance alerted police to the presence of methamphetamine in the vehicle. A search turned up about one pound of meth.
The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit made the arrest with the assistance of the Odenville Police Department.
Bond was set at a court hearing Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, Pickens previously pleaded guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance in Cleburne County in 2010.
Alabama law defines trafficking in methamphetamine as possession of 28 grams, roughly an ounce, or more of the drug. It is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.