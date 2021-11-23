You are the owner of this article.
Odenville woman stopped driving car with one pound of meth, gets $1 million bond

Wanda M. Pickens

An Odenville woman is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested for drug trafficking by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Wanda M. Pickens, 38, was pulled over Monday as part of a routine traffic stop. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the K9 Yance alerted police to the presence of methamphetamine in the vehicle. A search turned up about one pound of meth.

The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit made the arrest with the assistance of the Odenville Police Department.

Bond was set at a court hearing Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Pickens previously pleaded guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance in Cleburne County in 2010.

Alabama law defines trafficking in methamphetamine as possession of 28 grams, roughly an ounce, or more of the drug. It is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.

