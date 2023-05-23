Odenville students take ideas from classroom to publishing world

Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.
ODENVILLE — There were authors, designers and artists all gathered in the Odenville Elementary School Library, along with their creation — two books.
“It’s been a really cool process,” said Kristen Thrasher, an Odenville Elementary School first-grade teacher. “It’s been super exciting here.”
First-grade students from her class and from Jessica Rich’s class wrote, designed and published two books, using the lessons they learned in the classroom.
“I was really proud of them,” said Rich, who is also a first-grade teacher at the school.
There on a library table laid the labors of the students, two colorful books titled, “Count to 100 with Jaguar,” and “Porker Pigs Surprise Party.”
From the words to the illustration, the students put everything into 22- to 24-page books for everyone to enjoy, also getting a taste of what it is like to be an author of books.
After students read a couple of select pages, the new authors were busy signing copies of their published works.
“It was really fun to watch the whole process, seeing them share it, and of course, it was an exciting journey,” Thrasher said.
The “book signing,” hosted special guests including the St. Clair County Superintendent and school board members, and Marie Manning with the Alabama State Board of Education, as well as other special guests and parents.
Rich said they were able to tie in their math lessons into their book, and then there were the animals.
“We were studying animals, so we were all about animals,” Rich said. “We are so proud of them.”