Odenville murder cases sent to grand jury

PELL CITY — The cases of two men charged in connection with an Odenville killing in May have been bound over to a grand jury.
Charles Grimmett III and Andray Pope Jr. appeared before St. Clair District Court Judge Alan Furr Monday. In both hearings, Furr found there was probable cause to move forward with charges of murder in connection with the death of Brian Shaw along with forgery and theft charges.
During Pope’s hearing Monday afternoon, St. Clair County Investigator Jerry Robertson testified that on May 25, Odenville police responded to a call of shots fired on Ladonna Drive to find Shaw dead outside his garage from a gunshot wound. He said after investigators secured the scene, they also found two shell casing in the garage.
Robertson also testified that several of Shaw’s neighbors said Shaw had discussed repairs to an El Camino earlier in the day with a man with red dreadlocks named Chuck and another skinny man. A neighbor later identified Grimmett as Chuck in a lineup.
Robertson said one of the neighbors later heard two gunshots and saw a skinny man in a gray cut-off sleeve hoodie leave Shaw’s home before being picked up in a silver car which a neighbor said they had seen at the home earlier. He said Police saw this silver car when they responded to the scene, but were not able to pursue it at the time.
The investigator testified that the next day that Pope attempted to cash a check with a forged copy of Shaw’s signature while driving a silver Nissan Altima. He said Grimmet was also found while trying to cash a forged check that day, something he had also done in a silver car on the day of the shooting.
Robertson said in the silver Nissan investigators found receipts for the Moody Tractor Supply and Centerpoint Walmart. In a video from the Tractor Supply Grimmett is seen with a man in a cut off sleeve hoodie. He said the man in the video had a tattoo on his right forearm that is consistent with Pope’s.
Robertson added that in Grimmett’s own statement, he said Pope and he had met with Shaw about repairing an El Camino, but Shaw had an appointment so he left the house. Shaw had left Pope to pick up the car. He also testified that Grimmett said he barely made it to the interstate before Pope called him saying Shaw had decided to meet with them the next day. Robertson said Grimmett’s statement said he then went back to Ladonna Drive to pick up Pope.
Robertson said Grimmett’s landlord said Grimmett had previously used a check from Shaw to pay his rent. He said the landlord also said that while he would be surprised if Grimmett was involved in the killing, Pope had once brought a gun into his office.
Ultimately, Furr ruled there was probable cause to send both cases to a grand jury, where it will be decided whether they will be indicted for the charges.