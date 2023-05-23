Odenville moves forward with sidewalk project

ODENVILLE — The city is moving forward with its sidewalk project, which will provide a pathway from schools to the Odenville City Park.
The city needs the St. Clair County Board of Education to convey a portion of its property for a right-of-way to complete the project.
Superintendent Justin Burns said the Board was expected to approve the right-of-way during its May 16 meeting. The meeting was after this week’s St. Clair Times press deadline.
Michael Rice, an engineer with EEFS Company, P.C., which is overseeing the project, said the construction of the new sidewalk is planned on the west side of Alabama Street, from Odenville Middle School to the Odenville City Park.
He said the city secured funds for the project through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) which is administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Rice said there is $640,000 in federal funds allocated towards the project, with an additional $160,000 in local (City) funds required.
Rice said if everything goes as planned, construction of the sidewalk could begin in September. It will take about three months to complete the construction.
The new sidewalk will provide a safe path for students and other pedestrians to walk from the schools to the park, and improve the shoulder along the west side of Alabama Street.