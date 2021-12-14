Odenvile man arrested after traffic stop turns into chase

An Odenville man has been arrested after a traffic stop that led to a short chase and shots fired at deputies.
In a news release, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said Donald J. Boteler, 47, of Odenville was arrested Monday after an incident near Isbell Road in Odenville. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juana Corbin said deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Botelor after they noticed his vehicle driving erratically.
The release said Boteler’s vehicle then led deputies on a brief chase before he fled into a wooded area, where he was pursued with help from the St. Clair Correctional Facility’s K9 unit. The release also said while officers attempted to arrest Boteler, he pulled out a handgun and fired in the direction of deputies, but was disarmed and taken into custody.
After the incident Boteler was arrested and charged two counts of attempted murder, receiving stolen property first, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Corbin said the stolen property charge is related to the vehicle Boteler was driving at the time of the incident and the possession charges are related to items found in his possession at the time of his arrest
Corbin said Boteler also had active felony warrants for escape first, two counts of failing to appear for escape first, one count of failing to appear for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failing to appear for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to jail records Boteler is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond.