New Pell City store will raise money for veterans and honor the memory of Houston Tumlin

PELL CITY — One Pell City business owner is helping veterans and honoring her son as her store reopens this week.
Michelle Tumlin, who formerly operated Monkey Bizness on Cogswell Avenue, reopened her store Wednesday as the Houston Project, a non-profit storefront to support veteran causes in Alabama.
The store is named after Tumlin’s son Houston Tumlin, who died by his own hand in March 2021. Houston served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army at Fort Campbell, Ky., and played the part of Walker Bobby in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Tumlin said Houston’s death came after a battle with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a condition resulting from repeated concussions, depression and post traumatic stress disorder.
Tumlin said the shop is an extension of a fundraiser she did a month after Houston's passing. At the time she worked with local Pam Clinkscales to make the Houston Project branded shirts in honor of her son. These shirts were then sold to raise money for various groups.
In April 2021, she raised $1,000 for Alabama Veterans, $1,000 for the St. Clair Children Advocacy Center, $250 for school supplies for foster children, and $500 to Ruck for 22.
Tumlin said she didn't plan on a full transition at the time but that fundraiser made her think.
“We raised like $3,000 in literally two months,” she said. “So I started thinking 'ok raising money for veterans can turn into something really big and it's very important.’”
Tumlin said then, five months after losing her son, she also lost her mother, who had been a big part of Monkey Bizness.
“My mom was part of Monkey Bizness, so the store felt very empty and lonely,” she said, “and God kept laying it on my heart that I needed to do something on a bigger picture.”
Tumlin said the decision wasn’t easy. She said Monkey Bizness had been open for almost 15 years and was largely successful. Tumlin said she's always had great great customers. She said after talking it over with her husband and daughter, she decided to close the store.
“So I closed Monkey Bizness on Dec. 23 and decided the Houston Project needed a storefront.” Tumlin said. “So I am going to be here raising money right here on Cogswell Avenue for veterans, I’m gonna be raising awareness and also raising money for local foster children.”
She said the storefront and its new mission is all in the name and memory of her son.
“The reason I am doing this is because my son was amazing,” Tumlin said. “My son was an amazing person, he was a great soldier, he was a friend to everyone, he gave joy to everyone.
“He walked into a room and lit it up, the biggest smile, the biggest heart and the minute I lost him, I said from the very beginning that I was going to be his voice on this earth.”
She said people are often scared or embarrassed to talk about self-inflicted death and the mental health issues that lead to it, particularly among veterans. Tumlin said her son was a fighter and she hopes telling his story can help people have those conversations.
“I will not shut up telling his story and I hope we can help people,” She said. “That's what my hope is for Houston Project is to be able to change the way people think about mental disease.”