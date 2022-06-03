New Census estimates chart growths in Pell City, but losses in Talladega, Sylacauga

The U.S. Census Bureau has released their estimated population changes for the year 2020 to 2021. These projections show the cities of Talladega and Sylacauga in the top 10 for shrinking cities, and Pell City in the top 10 for growth. Lincoln, Childersburg, Munford and other cities in Talladega and St. Clair counties presumably came out somewhere in the middle of the pack.
According to Census Bureau estimates, Pell City grew from 12,898 in 2020 to 13,248 people in 2021, a growth rate of 2.7 percent. The growth places Pell City as Alabama’s 9th fastest growing city.
City Manager Brian Muenger said he is pleased but not surprised to see that the city has seen that kind of growth.
“I can’t speak to the methodology of the Census Bureau in determining these estimates, but I was not surprised to see the city’s growth recognized in the latest report,” he said. “Since 2018, the City has issued construction permits for more than 600 new single-family homes, so there has clearly been a significant positive growth trend.”
Muenger acknowledged, however, that the estimates are below the one for 2019, before the 2020 Census took place. The 2019 estimate was 14,045 people, notably higher than both the 2020 figure and 2021 estimate. The city manager said the city had been surprised by that discrepancy when data from the census was first released.
“We were surprised that the Census count was not higher in 2020, but those figures were based on citizen participation and their responses,” he said.
Either way, Muenger said the continued growth shown in the new estimates simply shows the reality of what the city has been seeing for years.
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said he feels the growth is a sign of the community's strength.
He said the city is developed to the point of having several amenities and is well situated on the banks of Lake Logan Martin. Pruitt said while those amenities, like a good movie theater and a lot of restaurants, are great, he doesn't think that's what makes people move to Pell City.
“They move here for the community,” the mayor said. “They move here for the people.”
Pruitt said that people these days live in such a mobile society that what's in town can be less important. He said people could see a movie in Oxford or shop in Birmingham, but people fall in love with Pell City after they visit.
“It's a very warm and welcoming community,” Pruitt said. “This is the kind of community where they want to raise their kids.”
He said it's something he's seen from personal experience. Pruitt is originally from Louisiana, though his grandparents are from Alabama. He said after college, he didn't have a job or a girl pulling him to any particular place yet, but he knew he wanted to settle in Alabama, so he started looking for a place to land. Pruitt said eventually, that search led him to Pell City, where he has since raised a family.
“God told me this is where you are going to stop and stay,” he said. “I think a lot of people have that experience.”
Pruitt said he feels all the economic growth, all the amenities, start with people having that experience.
The news was not as bright across the water.
The bureau estimates that Sylacauga’s population dropped from 12,577 to 12,373, a loss of about 1.6 percent.
Mayor Jim Heigl said the decline was difficult to understand. “I guess people are just moving out for better opportunities elsewhere,” he said. “Our industries are doing well, the calcium carbonate is going out again, and we’ve got $30 million in projects on the table, so it is hard to understand. But when people see better opportunities, they will move on. I understand Mobile and Huntsville have had an influx.”
The loss of population means a loss of enrollment in the Sylacauga City Schools as well, which can also be a problem.
“And we're hurting for housing, too, due to the economy,” Heigl added. “Still, I’m surprised, especially with what we’re seeing in permitting. With the projects we’ve got coming, we’re hoping to become even more of an area hub, and that will help us attract more residents.”
Talladega showed a slightly smaller loss, from 15,834 to 15,621.
City Manager Seddrick Hill was traveling Thursday and Friday and unavailable for detailed comment but did say through the city’s public information officer that he did not believe the numbers were accurate.