National Weather Service warns of snow possible this weekend

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a warning for winter weather this weekend in St. Clair County and Northern Talladega County.
Meteorologist Jason Holmes said the NWS is forecasting for all of St. Clair County and roughly the Northern half of Talladega County to see snow accumulation Sunday morning through evening.
He said this weekend the area is likely to see increasing chances of rain throughout Saturday as a system moves through. Holmes said as it moves out of the area an increase in cold air will see the rain turn to snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
“We could see a decent changeover,” he said
Holmes said this could lead to accumulation especially on bridges and overpasses. He said many areas could also see snow flurries.
Holmes said temperature should rise into the upper 30s Sunday afternoon, but will drop during the night. He said this could lead to freezing road conditions Monday morning. Holmes cautioned anyone planning to travel for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday to consider waiting until later in the day as road conditions should improve as temperatures rise midday on Monday.