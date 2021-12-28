National weather service says to prepare for wet week with storms possible

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is warning residents to be weather aware as central Alabama prepares for a week of unsettled weather.
Meteorologist in Charge Chris Darden said Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun Counties can expect a wet week with the possibility for severe weather as a series of weather systems move in.
“We’re going to be in an unsettled weather pattern this week,” Darden said.
He said a system was expected to come through the state Tuesday night and into Wednesday that will likely cause rain and storms. Darden the system is not as strong as the system projected to come in later in the week but conditions are in place for possible isolated severe thunderstorms and even a tornado.
The NWS has labeled the severe weather risk for Wednesday going into Thursday as slight, the second step on its five point warning scale. The storms are projected to enter the area at 3 p.m. and could include winds up to 60 mph.
Darden said the rain and storms will likely continue into Thursday. He also said he could not rule out rain on Friday as well.
Darden said a stronger system will roll into the area on Saturday and bring with it storms and cold air. He said residents who plan to travel for the New Years holiday should be careful and weather aware as the system comes with the possibility of severe weather.
“All and all just a wet week,” Darden said of the overall forecast.
He also said while the mid week system will not cause a cooling trend, residents should expect a return of cold weather Jan. 3. The meteorologist said that temperatures could reach as low as the 20s at the beginning of next week.