Museum of Pell City finally gets a home

PELL CITY — The Museum of Pell City has a home at The Pell City Municipal Complex.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Pell City Council formally approved a three-year lease with the museums board of directors for space in the complex for an annual cost of $10
Carol Pappas, who serves on the board and has been the main point of contact with the council over the museum, said she is happy that the council has been so supportive of the project.
“We are so thankful to the mayor and council for seeing the importance of preserving our history and establishing a museum,” she said.
Pappas said the museum plans to host two exhibits when it first opens. She said the first will be the “Way We Worked” exhibit that was originally developed in 2014 for display along with a traveling Smithsonian exhibit. The exhibit focuses on local history.
Pappas said the museum board, when it was a part of the Heart of Pell City, was also awarded a copy of the “Making of Alabama” state bicentennial exhibit. She said this exhibit will make up the second exhibit on offer and includes interactive elements for visitors to enjoy. Pappas said the board also wants to add other exhibits as time goes on.
“We just feel like it's going to be something that the community really is going to be proud of,” she said “People I think are going to be very impressed with the final product.”
Pappas said she, along with Pam Foote and Deanna Lawley, have been working to bring a museum in Pell City since they co-chaired the exhibition of the Sminthsonian exhibit in 2014. Since 2019 she has been regularly addressing the city council about forming a museum. Pappas had proposed several locations including the former library building next to city hall, though the museum board and city eventually agreed that the municipal complex would better serve the purpose.
During that time the board also incorporated as a non profit separate from Heart of Pell City and has formed a board made up of Pappas, Lawley, Foote, Meg Clements, Latoya Orr Threatt, Danny Stewart and Will Hardwick.
Fundraising for the museum has been going on for some tie with efforts beginning in earnest in March of this year. Pappas said fundraising will continue with a planned Fundraiser with the Pell City Line Dancers and the Wingnuts in October. She said the board goal is to raise $10,000.
Now that the board has a lease, Pappas said the plan is to begin moving the exhibits into the space in August or September. She said the set up should take about four weeks. Pappas said she hopes the museum will be able to open by the end of the year but it may take until the beginning of 2022.
“The situation on the ground will really dictate that,” she said, adding that there's a lot that goes into installing the exhibits.
Not everything about the new museum is set in stone however. During the council’s meeting there was discussion over how the museum's board will be handled. City Attorney John Rea said there had been a plan for a municipal board but since the museum is already a non profit there was no need to duplicate it. He mentioned the possibility of the non-profit allowing the city to appoint some or all new members much like it does the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts. No decision was made on how that will be handled tho both Rea and City Manager Brian Muenger said there was time to address it at a later time.