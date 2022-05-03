 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 resulted in at least two fatalities

Interstate wreck3-bc.jpg

ALEA and ALDOT have closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Pell City following a multi-vehicle accident.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Traffic was stalled for hours on I-20 near Pell City on Tuesday afternoon, as authorities cleaned up two wrecks that resulted in a fatality each.

Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received a call of a two-vehicle accident at 3:08 a.m. at I-20 mile marker 155, which was then followed by another four vehicle wreck near mile marker 157.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim of the first wreck as David Whitherspoon, 41, of Moundville. He said Witherspoon was driving a Chevy Tahoe when it collided with an 18-wheeler and then impacted the median wall. Russell said Witherspoon was pronounced dead on the scene of blunt force injuries.

O’Neal said the second wreck occurred shortly after the first and involved four vehicles, though he could give no more details Tuesday afternoon. The wreck caused traffic issues into Tuesday afternoon. 

St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said one person was left dead from the multiple vehicle wreck. He said no identification was possible at the time of the incident because the vehicle had been burned before it was discovered. 

According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were reopened Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

