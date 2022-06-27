Multi-vehicle crash leads to lane closure on I-20

Multiple lanes of I-20 were closed down Monday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:52 a.m. Monday, has caused a lane closure. The two left lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound near the 147 mile marker in St. Clair County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
The release said troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.