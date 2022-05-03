Multi-car wreck shuts down parts of I-20 near Pell City

A multi-vehicle crash has left all westbound of I-20 closed in St. Clair County.
According to a news release, At approximately 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division was notified of multiple-vehicle crashes on Interstate 20 between the 155 and 158 mile markers. All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes were shut down earlier this morning. At 6:28 a.m. ALEA said all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 155 mile marker remain blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 158.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene assisting with traffic control. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.