Muenger urges motorist caution at highway construction site

It’s already a busy spot.
A number of high-profile businesses are clustered around the intersection of U.S. 231 and the entrances to Vaughn Lane and Hazelwood Drive, and thousands of cars travel the highway daily even if they don’t stop in at those businesses.
A new road, from the existing Hazelwood Drive ending directly at the access point to St. Vincent’s/St. Clair Hospital and the Robert L. Howard Veterans Home, will move traffic headed into that high volume area away from a residential area.
Most of the clearing for the new access road is done, and most of the actual work will take place along this road, said Brian Muenger, city manager for Pell City.
But, there will be times when work crews will be closer to the established traffic spots and drivers need to prepare to take special cautions through the area, he said.
“We’ll have it well marked, with caution warnings, using visual prompts and increased patrols to assist drivers and ensure safety the best we can,” he said. “Paying special attention is a good idea, and watching for these temporary construction changes are part of providing a solution to the existing situation.”
Muenger said anytime there are popular business locations along the route of a work area, drivers should be especially aware of that construction, meaning that both heavy vehicles and busy workers will be close to the lanes of traffic. Drivers can expect the cautions to be in place as the work moves along.
The most current figures show that the vehicle count along Hazelwood Drive were 3,218 daily, and of course, these numbers include truck traffic from vendors and delivery vehicles to large operations such as the VA and the hospital.
And U.S. 231 sees a volume of 19,900 vehicles passing through Pell City each day,
“There are peaks, of course, when people are on their way to work, children heading to school, but it’s a highly traveled road,” Muenger said.
On a random Tuesday, with data collected over a 24-hour period, 25,000 vehicles were counted traveling U.S. 231 North according to Alabama Department of Transportation data.
Of this number, the highest vehicle count came between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., totaling 19,218. The next highest count was at approximately 7 a.m. when the count was 1,800.
The number was 1,300 at 10 a.m. and down to 700 vehicles by 7 p.m.
Those who prefer to avoid the immediate area, especially traffic heading to the Walmart, Home Depot and movie theatre area, have the option of entering from the eastern side of the development, taking Comer Avenue to access the back side of the complex where entry has been marked with stop signs to assist traffic flow.
Much of the work to address another anticipated traffic growth area — where construction of Pell City Square is under way — has been taken care of, Muenger said.
“When the hospital moved from John Haynes Drive and some offices moved as well, that traffic was diverted to the new hospital area,” he said.
That having taken place, it should allow for the traffic heading to the collection of new retail locations within the shopping center, Muenger said.
Facing John Haynes Drive, Pell City Square also has two ways of access, from the intersection of Comer Avenue and Industrial Park Drive to the east, along with the access at the western end of where John Haynes Drive and U.S. 231 intersect.
The two areas, that of the new Pell City Square and the Hazelwood project, are on opposite sides of I-20, separated by William C. Ellison Bridge, which passes over I-20.