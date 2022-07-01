Morning accident sends two to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20

Traffic is moving again on I-20 after a single vehicle accident sent two to the hospital Friday morning.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said that at 6:14 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched to I-20 Eastbound at the Airport Road overpass because of a reported single vehicle accident.
He said that once en route, crews were updated by Talladega 911 that multiple people had been ejected from a vehicle.
Vincent said the first LFD unit arrived on scene at 6:17 a.m. to find two people had been ejected. He said Alabama LifeSaver Helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one person to UAB Trauma Center and a second person was also trauma alerted to UAB by Lincoln Fire Department paramedics.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced at 9:44 a.m. Friday that the roadway was no longer blocked by the accident.
ALEA is investigating the accident.