Morning accident sends two to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20

Traffic is moving again on I-20 after a single vehicle accident sent two to the hospital Friday morning.

Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said that at 6:14 a.m. Friday, Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched to I-20 Eastbound at the Airport Road overpass because of a reported single vehicle accident. 

He said that once en route, crews were updated by Talladega 911 that multiple people had been ejected from a vehicle.

Vincent said the first LFD unit arrived on scene at 6:17 a.m. to find two people had been ejected. He said Alabama LifeSaver Helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one person to UAB Trauma Center and a second person was also trauma alerted to UAB by Lincoln Fire Department paramedics. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced at 9:44 a.m. Friday that the roadway was no longer blocked by the accident. 

ALEA is investigating the accident. 

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

