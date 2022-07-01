Morning accident send two to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20 Friday

A single vehicle accident has sent two to the hospital and caused a major traffic delay on Interstate 20.
Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said at 6:14 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched to I-20 Eastbound at the Airport Road overpass on a reported single vehicle motor vehicle accident.
He said once en-route crews were updated by Talladega 911 that multiple people had been ejected from a vehicle.
Vincent said the first LFD unit arrived on-scene at 6:17 a.m. to find two patients had been ejected. He said Alabama LifeSaver Helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one patient to UAB Trauma Center and a second patient was also trauma alerted to UAB by Lincoln Fire Dept. Paramedics.
Track was still backed up on eastbound lanes of I-20 at 8 a.m. all the way to exit 165 in Lincoln.
ALEA is investigating the accident.