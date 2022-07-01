 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Morning accident send two to hospital, blocks traffic on I-20 Friday

Police lights teaser
TNS

A single vehicle accident has sent two to the hospital and caused a major traffic delay on Interstate 20.

Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent said at 6:14 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched to I-20 Eastbound at the Airport Road overpass on a reported single vehicle motor vehicle accident. 

He said once en-route crews were updated by Talladega 911 that multiple people had been ejected from a vehicle.

Vincent said the first LFD unit arrived on-scene at 6:17 a.m. to find two patients had been ejected. He said Alabama LifeSaver Helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one patient to UAB Trauma Center and a second patient was also trauma alerted to UAB by Lincoln Fire Dept. Paramedics. 

Track was still backed up on eastbound lanes of I-20 at 8 a.m. all the way to exit 165 in Lincoln. 

ALEA is investigating the accident. 

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

Tags