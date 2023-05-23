Moody to buy house for city museum

MOODY — The mayor and city council made a big step in preserving the history of the city, approving the purchase of a house, which will serve as the new city museum.
“We’ve had discussions about a museum for years,” Mayor Joe Lee said.
The mayor and council approved buying a former church parishioner house on Church Street for the project.
The city is purchasing the property, a single-level home, from The Gathering Place Church.
Officials said the home has an enclosed heated garage, which will add to the square footage.
The city has agreed to purchase the home for $200,000. The home will have to be remodeled.
“I would hope to have the museum open within a year,” Lee said.
Council member Linda Crowe said residents have donated items for a city museum.
In other matters at last week’s meeting, the council:
—Approved allowing Oh Sherri Pub to extend its hours of operation by one hour on Thursday, May 18.
—Approved changing the ABC License for Oh Sherri Pub from a Lounge Retail Liquor License to a Restaurant Retail Liquor License.
—Approved revising the current employee policy regarding compensation time, which will allow School Resource Officers to accrue up to 84 hours.
—Approved sending three SRO Officers to the annual TASRO Training June 6-9 at a total cost of $6,600. Of that amount, the St. Clair County Board of Education will pay $4,400 of the cost.
—Approved purchasing two Integrity S SE3HD Treadmills for the civic center from Life Fitness at a cost of $15,625.
—Approved sending Tim Senft and Sheri Green to the AMCCMA Annual Training Conference in Orange Beach Sept. 20-24. The total cost of the conference is not to exceed $3,680. Of that amount $1,680 is being paid by the Judicial Admin Fund for conference fees and travel and $2,000 for lodging and meals is being paid for by the city.
—Approved the purchase of a fully outfitted 2023 Silverado 1500 from Donohoo Chevrolet for the fire department. The vehicle will replace a 2010 Ford F150 truck. The cost of the truck and outfitting is not to exceed $50,000. The outfitting of the truck will be done locally, Chief Larry Horton said.
—Approved the 2024 fiscal year M4A Nutrition Agreement for the Senior Center.
—Approved hiring The Nine of Tuscaloosa to redesign the city’s website at a cost of $14,990.