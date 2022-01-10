Moody Police Investigating after Sunday shooting

MOODY — The Moody Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting Sunday.
Police Chief Thomas Hunt Said officers responded to a call at about 6:25 a.m. Sunday on Pine Circle to find a female victim had been shot.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Madeline Schuler, 22, of Moody. He said Schuler was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hunt said he could not yet comment on the details of the shooting as officers continue to investigate, but that a person of interest is in custody. While the chief described the person as a suspect he said they had not yet been charged with a crime. He said officers were still gathering information Monday morning.
“We have some interviews we are doing today,” Hunt said.
Russell said Schuler’s remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.