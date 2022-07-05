Moody police awaiting extradition of man wanted in connection with Saturday shooting

MOODY — The Moody Police Department is awaiting extradition of a man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting Saturday.
Police Chief Thomas Hunt said the MPD expects to extradite Stanley Burrell, 36, from Mississippi after he turned himself in. Hunt said Burrell is wanted in connection with the shooting of Kenderris Abernathy, 30, of Moody on Saturday.
In a news release, the MPD said that shortly before 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot of 6100 building at the Barrington Parc apartments in response to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival officers found Abernathy suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Abernathy was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. Saturday morning. The coroner said Abernathy’s remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for autopsy.
Hunt said the investigation into what caused the shooting is still ongoing.