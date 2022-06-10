Moody Police arrest three adult, three juveniles in connection with theft charges

MOODY — The Moody Police Department has arrested six in connection with attempted vehicle thefts at a local car lot.
In a news release, MPD said officers caught six suspects as they were attempting to steal more than a half dozen vehicles from an area lot Thursday morning. The release said the suspects attempted to flee when confronted by police, but with the assistance of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Leeds Police, and the Department of Corrections tracking dog team, three adults and three juveniles were taken into custody.
Moody Lt. Leonard Hicks identified the three adults as Christopher Washington, 20, Brendann Janice, 18 and Lucas Scott, 19. The juvenile suspects' identities have not been released because of their age.
The release said Moody detectives later determined that the group was out of the Houston, Texas, area and traveled to Moody with the specific goal of stealing vehicles and transporting them back to Texas.
Hicks said that Washington, Scott and Janice are being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond. The jail’s online roster lists only Washington and Janice and says that they had been released, though Hicks said this was a mistake and the two remain in custody. The jail record shows both Washington and Janice have been charged with 12 counts of theft of property first degree, 12 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief third degree and possession of burglar's tools.
Washington is also charged with attempting to elude police officers and criminal trespass, while Janice is charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hicks said MPD has issued a total of 79 warrants in relation to the incident as of Friday.
He said additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues. Hicks said Moody is working with additional out-of-state agencies between Moody and Houston to look at the possibility of other incidents that could be connected to the arrests.