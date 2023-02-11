Moody opens new industrial park

MOODY — The slogan for Kelly Creek Commerce Park developers could be, “If you build it, they will come.”
At least that is what developers and community leaders are hoping for following a ribbon-cutting Thursday at the new 172-acre park, which has been designed for large manufacturing and distribution companies.
“Jobs are one thing, but we want to attract really high-paying career opportunities for Alabamians,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Cantfield, who attended the ribbon-cutting.
“This site, 170-plus acres, yeah, it may not be the biggest in the state, but it is a site that gives a company the opportunity to enjoy speed to market success because look at it. This site is spectacular.”
The new $125 million development is a joint venture that includes Capstone Real Estate Investments and Graham & Company, and is being built through the “Growing Alabama” program.
“This is actually a special day here in Moody to be able to open Kelly Creek Commerce Park. It is exciting to us,” said longtime Moody Mayor Joe Lee. “The potential here is unending, so we’re excited about it.”
He expects the site to create about 600 new jobs for Moody.
“Those people are going to live here in Moody, spend their money in Moody, so it will have a huge impact in our community with this many jobs being created,” Lee said.
He also touted the new development as an example of how economic development works in St. Clair County, with everyone working together to create new growth and jobs.
“We understand that without a prepared commerce park for manufacturers, it will be hard to recruit new employers into the City of Moody and the Birmingham region,” Lee said. “In order to make this a reality, the City of Moody felt a partnership with the experienced teams at Graham and Company and Capstone made perfect sense. Mike Graham, Sonny Culp, and Mike Mouron have helped deliver a first-class commerce park, as promised a little over a year ago. The County Commission’s commitment on improvements to Kelly Creek Road have also been completed and will provide better overall access. This development will have an incredible impact on the funding of our schools once the new tenants begin to locate in the park.”
“Creating new job opportunities in our county is the County Commission’s top priority,” said St. Clair County Commission chairman Stan Batemon. “New jobs create new wealth and leads to new retail possibilities and an overall better quality of life for our citizens.”
Mike Graham with Graham & Co., said the minimum lot size for individual companies in the commerce park is 10 acres.
He was also excited about the future of the development.
“I have a grateful heart for all the people involved in making this happen,” Graham said.
He said workers have “transformed this undeveloped site to what attendees see today.”
“We hope to be the metro area’s finest industrial park, maybe not the largest but the best,” Graham said.
He listed many positives that the new Kelly Creek Commerce Park has to offer.
“The vision from the beginning has been to offer shovel-ready sites for quality projects looking to bring jobs and capital investment to a first-class environment,” Graham said. “For sure, this is a great community in which to do business, both city and county. There is reasonable taxation and fantastic interstate access. With over 100 acres already cleared with quality new infrastructure, Kelly Creek Commerce Park offers another important attribute in readiness. When companies are looking at sites and communities for their projects, they are looking for all the great things Kelly Creek Commerce Park has to offer, but readiness is what sets you apart.”
Now it is just a matter of large companies and/or corporations finding and moving into the new Kelly Creek Commerce Park.
“The best is yet to come!” Graham said.