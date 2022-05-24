Moody man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning shooting

MOODY — A Moody man has been arrested on a murder charge after allegedly shooting a man he was in a relationship with.
According to a new release, Myles Hope Phillips, 21, has been arrested in connection with the death of Ralph Earl Philips, 58, on Tuesday morning.
According to the release at about 2:37 this morning the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, along with Margaret Police Department received a call of a possible shooting at 7365 Old Acton Road in Moody
After police arrived on the scene, investigators discovered the body of Ralph Phillips who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound. The scene was secured and turned over to the St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division. The Sheriff’s Office said the two men are believed to have been in a domestic relationship.
After further investigation, Myles Phillips of Moody was arrested and has been charged with murdr according to jail records. He is in custody at St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond.
The Sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and continuing at this time.