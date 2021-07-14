Moody man arrested for possession of child pornography

A Moody man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.
According to a news release Moody Police Detectives partnered with the Internet Crimes Against ChildrenTask Force, executed a search warrant during the early morning hours of July 13, at a residence in Moody.
The warrant was related to the investigation of the suspected possession and distribution of child pornography. The release said the investigation resulted in the arrest of George Robinson in relation to charges of possession of child pornography.
According to jail records, Robinson was booked into the St Clair County jail Tuesday. He has been charged on three counts of possession of child pornography. He has since been released after paying a $90,000 bond.
The release said that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Possession of child pornography is considered a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Upon release anyone convicted of the charge is also required to register asa sex offender for the rest of their life.