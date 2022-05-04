Moody hosts groundbreaking ceremony, estimating new high school by August 2025

MOODY — Moody High School hosted its groundbreaking ceremony for the new Moody High School on Friday, April 29, featuring key Moody leaders Mayor Joe Lee, state representative Jim Hill, and Executive Director of the Moody Chamber of Commerce Andrea Machen.
Moody students and residents showed up on Moody High School’s football practice field for the ceremony, which included speakers and the first toss of dirt.
“Today is a day to say thank you to so many people who have played an important part in making this possible,” Machen said.
Key speakers included leaders in the community and the school system, all of which shed light on the prosperity this project will bring the community.
Mayor Joe Lee addressed the crowd following Machen, sharing the support of the Moody Council members in regard to the tax increase which has made the project achievable.
“When you ask what does this mean to our community, supporting this tax increase will guarantee Moody will be number one in education and in schools for years to come,” Lee said.
The new high school, estimated to be completed by August 2025, will feature a new football field, performing arts center, and upgrades across the board. S.T.E.M. labs, updated classrooms with the latest technology, and robotics labs are also key elements to the build.
With the new high school plans set into motion, Moody Junior High School is expected to move into the current high school building. Updating the elementary and middle school is also in the works.
“I think this is something that’s been a long time coming, I think it’s great that there’s a strong vision in the community, it’s a shared vision,” said Justin Burns, candidate for St. Clair County superintendent. “Our parents, our faculty, our athletic facilities, our band, we all understand that every student benefits from this.”
The new Moody High School is funded by a tax referendum that was passed late last year by a slim eight vote margin.
A number of Moody seniors cast their vote last year in favor of the tax increase.
“This commitment to education proves that the people of the city of Moody value education and recognize the importance of providing opportunity for the future generations,” said Sydney White, Moody senior and class president.
The idea of overlaying the attendance zone with the tax zone, initiating each municipality in the county to have their own say over their school district, was first introduced by state representative Jim Hill. This proposal led to Moody voting for the tax increase for the new Moody High School.
“The money we invest in education doesn’t cost us folks, it pays,” state representative Jim Hill said.
According to current St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard, funding for the project will be given in February, but construction will start as early as next week with the new football field.
“Moving forward we hope this is more than just a building with four walls, we hope it's something that kids are getting prepared for things we have never imagined,” Moody High School Principal Chris Walters said.