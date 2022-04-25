Moody council gives blessing for state improvements to Highway 411 and Park Avenue

MOODY — The Moody City Council has approved its part improvements to the intersection of US Highway 411 and Park Avenue.
During a brief meeting, Monday the council approved a resolution approving an improvement project for one of the busier intersections in the city.
Mayor Joe Lee said the project is being handled by the state, but the council needed to give its approval before it could get started this summer. He said the project costs about $2.6 million, though the city will not have to pay for it itself. Lee said the plan is to upgrade the intersection to include proper turning lanes going all four directions. He said the project will help improve traffic flow at the intersection, which serves two main thoroughfares in the city.
“It will improve drastically,” Lee said.
The mayor said the city will incur some expense on the project because it had requested a change order to the project in order to put up decorative poles for the traffic lights.
“We will have to pay the difference in what the cost is now and what the decorative poles will cost,” he said.
Lee said the estimated cost for the poles is $125,000, but said that number could still be subject to change. The mayor stressed that the project still needed some engineering work and that the cost of the poles could change after that is completed.
Lee said the project has been in the works for some time, along with improvements to the entirety of US 411.
“It's been on the books for quite awhile, the entire highway 411 project has been on the books,” he said. “They are going to intersections and upgrading them now.”
The mayor said this allows the state to deal with more complicated improvements before upgrading 411 as a whole.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved the purchase of a heater pressure washer from Grainger for $3,9000 for the fire department;
— Approving spending $2,000 for the Library’s summer reading program supplies and performers;
— Approved spending $1,125 for Pro-tem Linda Crowe, Council Member Ellie Key and Melissa Fraser to attended the “Your Town” Workshop on May 4-6; and
— Approved spending $798.38 for landscaping and flowers for the front of city hall from Warrens and Tractor Supply