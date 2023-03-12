Mental health therapist addresses barriers some find in getting care

Once Charlotte Morgan began carving out her career in the mental health field, it just stuck.
She thought she was headed to law school after completing her undergraduate degree in criminal justice at Jacksonville State University.
She spent a few years working in a DeKalb County, Ga., probation office, and after she and her husband moved back to Alabama, she said she really wasn’t sure what she wanted to do career-wise.
But Morgan soon discovered another field of work along the way that’s become her passion in life now.
She’s been devoted to working in mental health for 21 years now, and says she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Finding her calling has two primary factors involved, Morgan explains, the first, she says, is God. The other is a passion for the very important role that mental health has in the lives of people.
Morgan, now age 50, works in clinical treatment with clients of all ages, she worries so many aren’t finding the service they need, and there are many reasons.
One of the worst, she feels, is the stigma still attached to the pursuit of mental health care.
Many of the others are the roadblocks people often meet on their way through navigating a notably understaffed area of care, and an almost predictable failure of many to reach the services they need.
“It can be transportation, a lack of being able to get their medications, just all kinds of things,” she said.
If a client is in need of a psychiatrist, referrals usually take from four to six months to get an appointment, she points out. And during that time, all kinds of situations can come up or existing conditions worsen while the person waits to be seen.
These are many of the reasons Morgan has opened her own service, in addition to working as a clinical therapist at Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham.
The Cultivating Minds Group Morgan formed is based in Birmingham, but extends service into St. Clair County and others. It is a private practice, and Morgan is executive director and lead clinical therapist for Cultivating Minds Counseling Group, LLC.
She has worked with all populations, and has chosen cognitive behavioral therapy as her orientation. Morgan has obtained her Associate License in Counseling and holds certification in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
The services her group includes, but are not limited to, are depression, anxiety, parenting skills, anger management, adjustment disorder, self-esteem, childhood trauma, trauma, attention deficit disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiance disorder and bipolar disorder.
Because Morgan and her group are well aware of the barriers many face in reaching care, she has developed a desire to “meet clients where they are.”
This includes working to reach clients by making special arrangements that can include meeting at schools, homes, offices and during evenings as well as on weekends.
She has a staff of two clinicians, herself, and Jemel Pullian LPC, and said she’s actively looking to add two more positions to the services and hopes to do this soon. The company accepts Medicaid.
Morgan’s interest and work in mental health services brings her to Ashville March 25 to offer a no-cost seminar on the elements of mental health care. The session begins at 10:30 a.m. at Baker Zion Church, 5266 Pleasant Valley Road, and will conclude by 12:30 or 1 p.m.
For more information about the event, you may contact Morgan at 205 872-1991.