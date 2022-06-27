Mental health task force looks at priorities, talks about issues during second meeting

The mental health task force is a new organization set up by Pell City councilwoman and substance abuse counselor Ivi McDaniel and CEPA Executive Jeff Thompson. The meeting included representatives from the city of Pell City, St. Vincent's St. Clair, the St. Clair County Community Health Clinic and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce. It also included various other community groups and Pell City First Baptist Church pastor Dr. John Thweatt.