Mental health task force looks at priorities, talks about issues during second meeting

PELL CITY — The Pell City Mental Health Task Force looked at priorities and first steps during its meeting on Thursday.
The mental health task force is a new organization set up by Pell City councilwoman and substance abuse counselor Ivi McDaniel and CEPA Executive Jeff Thompson. The meeting included representatives from the city of Pell City, St. Vincent's St. Clair, the St. Clair County Community Health Clinic and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce. It also included various other community groups and Pell City First Baptist Church pastor Dr. John Thweatt.
McDaniel said the task force was really about building a program to help address mental health issues in Pell City. To do that, the group looked at priorities starting out and arrived at two: starting a capital campaign to raise funds and creating incentives for mental health training.
Edward Taylor, with the Addiction Prevention Coalition, said he and his organization could help set training for mental health first aid for teens and adults, something McDaniel said should be prioritized like CPR training.
That shift in priority was something of a theme for the meeting, as McDaniel mentioned in her opening remarks. She said that recent events in the community and nationwide point to widespread issues with addressing mental health issues.
“We want to as a team, as a city, as a community to make sure that we be the driving force to say enough is enough and we come together as a community and battle it together.” she said. “We know that our mental health system is broken, it is severely broken, and it's gonna take a lot of people with a lot of wisdom and intelligence and willingness to make this thing work.”
A big focus of the meeting was the lack of common resources. McDaniel said she encountered it in her own work where a client is in distress, and she has a tough time finding help for them. She said with all the groups coming together on the task force, creating those resources should be possible.
“We have the power amongst each other to bring some resources together and say ok we can do this,” McDaniel said. “I think that we can, listen I don’t think we have any other choice.”
Pell City manager Brian Muneger was quick to point out that because of the lack of resources, first responders are often called to respond to people in crisis, even if they also lack resources to help.
“At the county level, you hear it stated really frequently that the largest mental health provider in the state of Alabama are county jails,” he said.
Muenger said, considering reports he sees from the Pell City Police Department, that statement holds true.
“We are responding to people that we know to be in a mental health crisis and don't necessarily have any resources to direct them to, which is a very scary situation,” the manager said.
Police chief Clay Morris, who sat next to Fire chief Tim Kurzejeski during the meeting, said first responders deal with people in mental health crises more than most people in the room and have the same feeling about what needs to be done.
“If you ask this table what we need, we need services,” he said. “If you are asking a first responder that sees it literally every day, we need services, we need a place to take them. Jail is not the appropriate answer, sometimes it's the only answer, or the hospital if we can do that.”
Morris said there are simply not suitable resources in the community for first responders to tackle mental health issues, let alone in a way that is appropriate.
Kurzejeski said for the fire department, the issue is even more complicated as it cannot transport a patient to a place like the community clinic or even a crisis center that may have services for people.
“When it gets to us it's too late,” he said. “When we are involved in it, they are going to a hospital with mental health services, and I can tell you over the last however long when we called for statuses on these facilities, they are full.”
Kurzejeski said for him, a priority is early education, helping people recognize the problem and prevention.
While the meeting looked at certain priorities and talked through how to reach goals like building a crisis center in Pell City, for McDaniel one of the priorities is just making sure the task force keeps meeting and keeps pushing.
“I want this mental health task force to remove the stigma away from mental health,” she said. “We gotta keep talking about it, we can't let this conversation die. If we will pay attention every time we let this conversion die, we will have this wildfire… it has to be a conversation that we have in our homes with each other. It has to be a conversation that's held in our schools. It has to be a conversation we are talking about in churches, in our business, wherever. It has to be a conversation we are ok talking about.”