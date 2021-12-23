Meet the Panther Pit: PCHS student section takes team spirit to the next level

Pell City High School’s Panther Pit, the student section cheering on fellow classmates at games, brings to life the true spirit of community.
Jayde Pijoe is one of the students leading the cheer charge and shared why it’s so important to be true to your school.
“It’s important to support the people who play this sport and put in the hard work and effort to make it great,” Pijoe said. “It also shows the team that their friends and family all support them. I think it pushes the players to always do their best and enjoy the game.”
Kentrell Borden, another integral leader of the Panther Pit, agreed.
“This is my senior year of high school and I want to have as much fun and make as many memories as possible,” Borden said. “Covid took this opportunity away from us last year so we have to make it up this year. Another thing that excites me and brings me joy is cheering for the guys and girls that cheered us on during football season.
"Most of the guys and girls that are on the basketball teams supported us big time, and I want to return the favor.”
As for what the team says of the support, Pijoe and Borden say they love it.
“They love the atmosphere created around them and the support they receive while playing the game they love,” Pijoe said.
Added Borden: “They come tell me how loud it gets, and I didn’t think it got that loud, but I guess it does.”
Not only are the players and students eager to support one another, but PCHS varsity basketball coach Jeff Smith is incentivized by it, too.
“It certainly has a positive effect on our players,” Smith said. “The energy our kids have shown at games supporting their basketball teams goes straight to the players. We are grateful for them.”
In his first year coaching the Pell City Panthers to a 6-3 session so far, he stresses the message of serving others — not only during this season of giving, but all year long.
“We encourage our players to be the best teammates they can; to be supportive of each other, even when they are struggling,” Smith said “To put the team first and themselves second; we make sure the players know it is not about individuals, it is about US.”
Smith said it’s important this Panther team has a strong work ethic and is not selfish.
“Work ethic and service can be displayed in our weight room, everyday at practice, and in our locker room,” he said.
During this time of perpetual hope, Panther Pit members want this school spirit and cheer to continue throughout the year and encourage citizens to join them at games.
“I want to see as many people at the games as possible,” Borden said. “I really encourage them to participate in the chants we say during the games because it really affects the opposing team and it can really swing the momentum of the game.”
Borden also wants folks to participate in Panther Pit themes.
“We have themes for the games and I encourage the community to participate because why not?" Borden asked. "Everything we do is for fun. Why not have a little fun with us?"
Added Pijoe: “Call me biased, but this student section is the best student section Pell City has had in a long time. There is no greater feeling than being a part of a fan base that comes together to support (its team).”
Then, Pijoe asked, “Who doesn’t want to be a part of that?”
With the Panther Pit spreading cheer this holiday season Smith, Pijoe and Borden shared what they love about this time of year.
In favor of “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” Smith said his favorite Christmas carols or songs is "Silent Night," Pijoe’s is "Jingle Bells" and it’s a toss up for Borden between Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas is You" and Bryson Tiller’s version of "Winter Wonderland." Smith’s favorite Christmas movie is "White Christmas," "The Grinch" for Pijoe and Borden is a fan of Kevin McCallister in both "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
A few of Smith’s favorite things are watching his grandchildren during family events opening presents and seeing the joy exude from his wife.
“Seeing how happy my wife gets during Christmas time … she’s like a little girl, she's so happy,” Smith said.
Pijoe also enjoys family time: “My favorite thing about this time of year is getting to spend more time with family and friends while celebrating the holiday by decorating the tree, looking at Christmas lights and buying gifts.”
Borden is like Buddy the Elf — smiling is his favorite.
“My favorite thing about this time of year is seeing people smile," Borden said. "The gift of giving. In Pell City people are nice, but around this time of year everyone is extra nice. It’s good to see that there is still some good in the world.”
Continuing that good and adhering to the notion of keeping Christmas in your heart the whole year through, Smith, Pijoe, Borden and the entire Panther Pit wants to continue that good by sparking their community and classmates' school spirit: “Fans all coming together to support has sparked my school spirit. It’s a different type of feeling that just makes you feel good and makes you feel like you belong.”